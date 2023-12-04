The transfer portal officially opened Monday, and perhaps the most critical position for Miami is quarterback. Tyler Van Dyke has decided to enter his name in the transfer portal, which leaves a void at the position even with Emory Williams, Jacurri Brown on the roster, and incoming recruit Judd Anderson. The portal continues to receive entries from the position group, and some quarterbacks already have new destinations (Texas A&M Max Johnson to North Carolina). Here are some high-quality options Miami should pursue

Dillon Gabriel earned unanimous first-team All-Big 12 honors this season after leading the Big 12 with 3,660 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions. He led the Sooners to a come-from-behind win against Texas (the Longhorns only loss of the season). Before his stint in Norman, the 5-foot-11, 204-pound senior spent three seasons at UCF. His 14,865 career passing yards rank second-most among all active FBS quarterbacks. Gabriel will now head to his third school in three seasons. USC, Washington, and Ohio State could all be considered options.

There will be plenty of suitors for Cam Ward. The 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback from West Columbia, Texas, started his college career in the FCS at Incarnate Word. He then transferred to Washington State, where he appeared in 25 games and completed 644 of 983 passes (65.5%) for 6,968 passes, 48 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions across two seasons. USC, Oregon, Washington, and Ohio State could be interested.

DJ Uiagalelei is back in the portal. The Southern California native started his college career at Clemson, and transferred after the 2022 season. He threw for 2,521 yards, 22 touchdowns, and seven interceptions for the Tigers leading to an 11-3 season. At Oregon State, Uiagalelei threw for a career-high 2,638 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven picks. The 6-foot-4, Uiagalelei will be looking for his third home in three years. He was ranked as the top quarterback of the 2020 class.

McCord was 229-of-348 passing for 3,170 yards and 24 TDs with just six interceptions in his first season as Ohio State’s starter. The sophomore threw two interceptions against Michigan in the Buckeyes’ final regular season game. He was 18 of 30 passing for 271 yards and threw two touchdowns. He was 21 of 37 passing for 240 yards against Notre Dame in September but did lead the Buckeyes down the field for their game-winning touchdown. McCord was a four-star recruit in the class of 2021. He was rated as the Top 35 prospect overall and the Top 4 pro-style quarterback in his class.

In four seasons at Kansas State, Will Howard threw for 5,786 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions. Howard led Kansas State to a Big 12 Championship Game win over TCU in 2022 and registered 327 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in the Wildcats’ loss to Texas in 2023. USC and Nebraska are reportedly highly interested.

Rogers, a grad transfer, appeared in every game for Mississippi State in the last two seasons. His 2023 season was cut short because of an injury. In eight games this season, Rogers threw for 1,626 yards and 12 touchdowns with four interceptions. Washington seems to be the front-runner at this point.

Moore appeared in nine games for UCLA in 2023, completing 114 of his 213 passes (53.5%) for 1,610 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. A five-star in the class of 2023, Moore was heavily recruited by Miami. He committed to Oregon after he threw for 9,880 yards, 135 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions at King High School in Detroit. Moore flipped his commitment to UCLA two days before signing his letter of intent with the Ducks. Moore has an unofficial top four of Oregon, Florida State, Michigan and Miami.

McCall is a three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year who threw for over 10,000 yards in his five years at Coastal Carolina, McCall will be one of the most experienced options in the portal. Playing for Miami would give him the opportunity to play on the power five level.

Leonard is a dual-threat quarterback at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds that would fit perfectly under Shannon Dawson's offense. Last season, Leonard suffered an ankle sprain in Duke’s Week 6 loss to Notre Dame that limited his season to seven games in which he threw for 1,102 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Leonard had a stellar sophomore season in 2022 when he threw for 2,967 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 13 games.

In 2020, Shough was a backup for Justin Herbert at Oregon and moved on to Texas Tech in the following season. The injury bug has plagued the senior quarterback throughout his career. Shough broke his collarbone in 2021 after four games. A shoulder injury forced him to sit out six games in 2022. This year, it was a season-ending broken left fibula in his fourth game. The talented 6-foot-5, 230-pound passer with dual-threat capability is productive when healthy. He only appeared in 15 games for the Red Raiders but produced 2,922 passing yards, 432 rushing yards, and 28 total touchdowns with 11 interceptions.