{{ timeAgo('2022-09-22 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Tyler Van Dyke Middle Of The Pack In ACC, Needs To Improve Against MTSU

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

In the preseason, Tyler Van Dyke received an honorable mention for the PFF All-ACC team. The quarterbacks chosen ahead of him: Sam Hartman (Wake Forest), Brennan Armstrong (Virginia), Kedon Slovis (Pittsburgh).

The ACC named Devin Leary and Hartman ahead of TVD in its preseason All-ACC Preseason Player Of the Year. Even with registering six straight games with 300 yards passing and three touchdowns the ‘experts’ chose other over Van Dyke.

After three games where do things stand?

There are some surprise quarterbacks ranking higher than TVD in passing grade in the ACC according to Pro Football Focus.

Jordan Travis (Florida State - 92.4)

DJ Uiagalelei (Clemson - 86.8)

Drake May (North Carolina - 86.1)

Garret Shrader (Syracuse - 84.5)

Grant Wells (Virginia Tech - 74.4)

Riley Leonard (Duke - 73)

Sam Hartman (Wake Forest - 70.3)

Devin Leary (NC State - 67.8)

Tyler Van Dyke (65.8)

Tyler Van Dyke has completed 62.4% of his passes ranking 80th among quarterbacks with at least 28 attempts. He’s 62nd in yards with 671 and has just three touchdowns to one interception.


This week Miami gets a defense in Middle Tennessee State ranked 29th in overall defense according to PFF and 53rd in coverage. There will be plenty of opportunities for Van Dyke to light it up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense but MTSU ranks 21st in creating pressure meaning he will have to make accurate throws with defenders breathing down his neck.

TVD’s draft stock has plummeted with his performance against Texas A&M last week completing 21-of-41 of his passes but his receivers could have done more to help his percentage with catching the football.

Now down another receiver, Van Dyke will have to prove that he is still among the elite QBs in the nation. Saturday is an opportunity to show that he indeed is all the hype built from last year.

