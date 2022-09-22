In the preseason, Tyler Van Dyke received an honorable mention for the PFF All-ACC team. The quarterbacks chosen ahead of him: Sam Hartman (Wake Forest), Brennan Armstrong (Virginia), Kedon Slovis (Pittsburgh).

The ACC named Devin Leary and Hartman ahead of TVD in its preseason All-ACC Preseason Player Of the Year. Even with registering six straight games with 300 yards passing and three touchdowns the ‘experts’ chose other over Van Dyke.

After three games where do things stand?

There are some surprise quarterbacks ranking higher than TVD in passing grade in the ACC according to Pro Football Focus.

Jordan Travis (Florida State - 92.4)

DJ Uiagalelei (Clemson - 86.8)

Drake May (North Carolina - 86.1)

Garret Shrader (Syracuse - 84.5)

Grant Wells (Virginia Tech - 74.4)

Riley Leonard (Duke - 73)

Sam Hartman (Wake Forest - 70.3)

Devin Leary (NC State - 67.8)

Tyler Van Dyke (65.8)

Tyler Van Dyke has completed 62.4% of his passes ranking 80th among quarterbacks with at least 28 attempts. He’s 62nd in yards with 671 and has just three touchdowns to one interception.



