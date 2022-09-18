Devone Achane led Texas A&M in offensive production rushing for 88 yards on 18 carries and catching four for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Miami fails to score a touchdown and suffers its first loss of the season falling 17-9 to the Aggies. The 24th-ranked Aggies (2-1) shut down the 13th-ranked Hurricanes' (2-1) passing attack limiting them to a 51% completion percentage.

On Saturday night, both the Aggies and Hurricanes went into the game with something to prove. Miami aiming to prove itself on a big stage in front of a national audience and huge crowd and Texas A&M looking to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to Appalachian State last week.

With 1:29 left in the game, Miami had a chance to tie the game with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Miami failed to convert on fourth down as Van Dyke's pass went through the hands of Brashard Smith with 30 seconds left, the play was a microcosm of how the passing game went all night.

Starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was not himself in this one completing just 21 of his 41 passes for 217 yards scoring zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. Miami missed Xavier Restrepo in this game who is out indefinitely with a foot injury and Miami struggled with drops in the game as Michael Redding III put three on the ground.

A&M made its way into the red zone on its first drive with a series of passes from new starting quarterback Max Johnson and rushes from Achane.

The drive stalled however when Leonard Taylor was able to get pressure up the middle forcing an errant pass. The Aggies settled for a field goal.

Miami started with an impressive first drive of its own also getting into the red zone but Jaylan Knighton fell short of the first down and Miami also settled for a field goal that was booted in by Andy Borregales from 28-yards.

The running game was consistent as the two main running back Knighton and Henry Parrish Jr. totaled 162 yards with both averaging about five yards per carry.

Restrepo was also missed as a punt returner.

Miami forced a three-and-out on A&M’s next drive but the ensuing punt was muffed by Tyrique Stevenson which was recovered by the Aggies. LJ Johnson scored from one yard out to give the 12th man something to cheer about.

Miami benefitted from two targeting calls in the first quarter. Senior safety Demani Richardson and senior defensive back Brian George were both ejected for their fouls. Four Aggie players were suspended just before the game.

Aggies led 10-3 at halftime but were outgained 172 to 149.

In the second half, Miami's offense failed to get into Aggie territory on its first possession and punted the ball over to the Aggies. A&M got finally got into a rhythm offensively and marched down the field and drove into Miami territory. Johnson connected with Achane and the junior from Missouri City Texas made James Williams and Waynmon Steed miss en route to a 25-yard touchdown.

Miami failed to get in the end zone in the second half although being able to move the ball. The Canes won the first down battle 27-16.

Borregales converted on two field goals in the second half with the second coming with 8:32 left to play but had a field goal blocked and missed from 49 yards.

Miami outgained Texas A&M 392 to 264.

The defense generated three sacks and six tackles for loss and Williams led the team in tackles with six solo tackles and two pass breakups.

Miami returns home to play Middle Tennessee State next week while Texas A&M hosts Arkansas next week.