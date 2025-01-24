Miami Football: Game time announced for 2025 season opener vs. Notre Dame

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday that the Miami Hurricanes’ 2025 season opener against Notre Dame will be Sunday, August 31, at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami's opener was announced for a 7:30 p.m. EDT kickoff on ABC as part of a conference-wide announcement of Week 0 and Week 1 games on ACC PM.
Miami’s last Sunday season opener was its 2018 game against LSU, which took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as part of the Advocare Classic.
In Notre Dame’s most recent visit to Hard Rock Stadium to play the Hurricanes, No. 7 Miami demolished the No. 3 Fighting Irish, 41-8, on November 11, 2017.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
