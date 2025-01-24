Published Jan 24, 2025
Miami Football: Game time announced for 2025 season opener vs. Notre Dame
CanesCounty.com
Staff
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday that the Miami Hurricanes’ 2025 season opener against Notre Dame will be Sunday, August 31, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami's opener was announced for a 7:30 p.m. EDT kickoff on ABC as part of a conference-wide announcement of Week 0 and Week 1 games on ACC PM.

Miami’s last Sunday season opener was its 2018 game against LSU, which took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as part of the Advocare Classic.

In Notre Dame’s most recent visit to Hard Rock Stadium to play the Hurricanes, No. 7 Miami demolished the No. 3 Fighting Irish, 41-8, on November 11, 2017.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook