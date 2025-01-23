Rivals Rankings Week: Final offensive position rankings revealed

Harlem Berry

The final rankings update for the 2025 cycle is underway. The Rivals250 was released on Wednesday and now the updated position rankings are in the spotlight. Take a look at which players finished ranked No. 1 at each position, starting with the offense. FINAL 2025 POSITION RANKINGS: Pro-Style QB | Dual-Threat QB | RB | All-Purpose Back | WR | TE | OT | OG | C

PRO-STYLE QUARTERBACK: Tavien St. Clair

“St. Clair has a college-ready frame standing at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds. He skyrocketed up the rankings after a terrific showing at Elite 11 in Ohio and Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville. The Ohio State signee possesses a strong arm to push the ball down the field but can layer the football and throw with touch. "There won’t be a ton of designed runs for him but his ability to throw on the run is a very underrated aspect of his game. St. Clair has all the tools needed to be a big-time quarterback at Ohio State when it’s his time.” – Greg Smith, national recruiting analyst

DUAL-THREAT QUARTERBACK: Keelon Russell

“Russell has been on an upward trajectory since his sophomore season at Duncanville (Texas) High, which ended in a state title. As a junior and again as a senior, Russell made massive strides in his game – continuing to take big steps as a passer and as a decision-maker – leading to a truly remarkable season, including 3,652 yards passing, 52 touchdowns compared with just two interceptions and a 71.5-percent completion percentage. "Upon multiple in-person evals as a sophomore, junior and again as a senior, Russell has continued to stand out with his ability to evade pressure in the pocket, extend plays, make off-platform throws and deliver big-time strikes to multiple levels of the field. "Russell has the skill set to amplify any offense he's directing, and his body of work and continual growth give us even more confidence about his future at Alabama and beyond.” – Sam Spiegelman, national recruiting analyst

RUNNING BACK: Shekai Mills-Knight

“Mills-Knight has continued to turn heads at the running back position since his breakout junior season at Chattanooga (Tenn) Baylor School and again at the Rivals Five-Star. The future Rebel is built for the SEC at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds with a well-rounded skill set to run between the tackles, catch passes out of the backfield and contribute in the blocking game. "In various settings, Mills-Knight has shined with his vision and toughness, and his ability to stay on the field is an asset. We love his well-rounded skill set and upside after another 1,000-plus-yard, 13-touchdown campaign as a senior.” – Spiegelman

ALL-PURPOSE BACK: Harlem Berry

“Berry is a big splash play waiting to happen in Tiger Stadium. The electric all-purpose back from The Boot was among Brian Kelly's earliest commitments in the 2025 class and now will bring another home-run threat to the LSU offense. Berry, who boasts sub-4.4 speed, has been the playmaker for Metairie (La.) St Martin's for four years. Despite defenses aware he's the focal point of the offense, Berry has been unsolvable – with the ability to break long runs, make big catches and come through with game-breaking plays routinely regardless of where he's lined up on the field. "Berry has been able to create splash plays largely on his own accord, reminding us of the late great Joe McKnight.” – Spiegelman

WIDE RECEIVER: Dakorien Moore

"There have been few wide receivers as exceptional as Moore in recent cycles. Moore's dynamic skill-set and ability to step up and take over games as a pass-catcher has been on display through his entire prep run at Duncanville (Texas) High and in various competitive settings as well. Moore has blazing speed and elite ball skills – to make exceptional grabs look seamless at times. He has fantastic hands and speed to burn downfield. "He's also extremely polished – capable of making contested grabs in tight windows, making big plays after the catch. We've also seen the athleticism in play at defensive back the past two postseasons. Moore has distinguished himself as the WR1 of this loaded 2025 WR crop that includes multiple five-stars and other pass-catchers inside the top 50. "He has a dog factor to him; he'll be a part of an explosive Oregon offense before too long.” - Spiegelman

TIGHT END: Elyiss Williams

“Georgia has enjoyed a strong run of talented tight ends over recent years, and the next outstanding pass-catcher in line is Williams. The South Georgia TE was a mismatch playing a hybrid pass-catching role for Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County, making plays on the perimeter, in-line and flexed out. "Williams is outstanding taking advantage of single coverage and is a factor making contested catches as well. The 6-foot-7, 240-pounder has an outstanding catch radius and sure hands with the ability to make plays downfield, underneath and in the middle of the field. "His early work in Athens gives us further confidence he will reach the heights of some of his other predecessors.” – Spiegelman

OFFENSIVE TACKLE: David Sanders, Jr.

“You cannot build an offensive tackle in a lab better than Sanders. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound bookend tackle from Charlotte has passed every test put in front of him starting at an early age. The development Sanders has shown over the years from a physical and technical perspective gives us confidence that he will continue on that trend as he reaches the next level. "During his junior season he played through most of the fall with an injured shoulder and still was able to dominate the competition. It would have been nice to see him participate in offseason events prior to his senior season but his recovery from the shoulder injury prevented that. "Nonetheless, we are excited about the upward trajectory he has continued to show throughout his career.” – Adam Friedman, rankings director and national transfer portal analyst

OFFENSIVE GUARD: Douglas Utu

“It is not hyperbole to say that I've never seen Utu lose more than one or two reps in any setting during his high school career. That includes the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge, multiple Rivals Camp Series events, multiple games, workouts at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman and many other settings. "The five-star Oregon signee does a phenomenal job with his hands, his feet, his anchor and he never guesses, waiting for the defensive lineman to make his move and then stunning them with excellent power.” – Adam Gorney, national recruiting director

CENTER: SJ Alofaituli