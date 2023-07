Former Hurricanes Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller continue their journey to make an NBA roster in the 2023 Summer League. The duo made their debuts for their respective basketball teams and are looking to build on their game-one performances.

Wong put up six points in back-to-back games for the Indiana Pacers. Wong improved his shooting percentage hitting 2-of-3 shots to go with one rebound and one assist. His minutes were reduced from 17 to 11 minutes coming off the bench. Wong did pass up an easy bucket at the rim to set up an off-the-backboard alley-oop to Benedict Mathurin.

Miller regressed from game one shooting 3-of-8 from the floor scoring six points to go along with three rebounds and two assists. Miller started for the L.A. Clippers for the second game in a row and logged two minutes less than game one.

The pair will be in action again Wednesday as the Clippers take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 3:30 PM EST and the Pacers face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 PM EST. Both games will be televised on NBA TV.