Veteran defensive coach Shoop could join Miami staff in some capacity
With Blake Baker a strong candidate to coach linebackers at LSU, Manny Diaz might be about to have a candidate to replace him in house.Sources told CaneSport that veteran defensive coach Bob Shoop,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news