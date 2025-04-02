Published Apr 2, 2025
Video: Coaches Beard, Etheridge, and Harris, talk post-practice
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Wide receivers coach Kevin Beard, and defensive backs coaches Zac Etheridge, and Will Harris were made available to the media on

Miami will resume spring practice on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, @Najitobias, and @AlexDonno

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook