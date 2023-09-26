The Miami Hurricanes secured the number one running back from Miami-Dade County in the 2020 class. Don Chaney immediately made an impact as a freshman with 68 carries for 322 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while proving to be a factor in the passing game with 11 receptions for 143 yards.

The sky was the limit for Chaney as stardom seemed ever so close; however, the young man would have plenty of adversity to overcome. Following his breakout freshman campaign, he would have a shoulder injury that kept him out of camp, and upon his return versus Appalachian State, he suffered a torn ACL.

A long-yard rehabilitation occurred, and we finally saw Chaney back in practice in the spring of 22. However, a lower-body injury would derail his return and kept him out most of the year, as he only recorded two carries for eight yards.

In his second year in Coach Aaron Feld's strength & conditioning program, we see the benefits as Chaney seems to be reborn. The fantastic job of this medical staff and from Don himself cannot be understated as we can see a HEALTHY and explosive back starting to find himself again.

After this season, he still has two years of eligibility remaining. The super sophomore has bounced back significantly this year as he has accounted for 27 carries for 183 yards and two TDs, averaging an impressive 6.8 yards per carry. While this is the best offensive line he has ever run behind, it is easy to see that his vision, speed, and power have returned, and he has put his injuries behind him.