The Miami Hurricanes completed a massive flip from BIG 10 powerhouse Ohio State with a Five-Star Defensive Tackle taking his talents to South Beach.

One of the staff's top targets on the board, even after his early August commitment to the Buckeyes, Mario Cristobal, and company continued to push for him.

A true game wrecker on the interior at 6'5" and 310 pounds, his ability to move for his size separates him from other big-time defensive tackle prospects.

Frame

We mentioned his frame and college-ready weight north of 300 pounds, but his thick lower build suggests we can see production in year one. Long arms will help him strike offensive linemen, disengage for sacks, and extend to make impacts in the running game.

Athleticism

A true hash-to-hash defensive tackle who has the quickness to make plays from the backside or chase down ball carriers from the box to the open field. Instant first step get off, which allows him to win matchups without offensive linemen getting a hand on him.

Technique

While his tape shows plenty of physical dominance, he also shows his IQ and is well-coached. He understands how to disengage with violent hands and correctly leverages to attack the correct shoulders of offensive linemen.

Strength

This is what gets me excited about Scott playing day 1. Like this past year with freshman All-ACC Rookie of the Year Rueben Bain, there was an instant impact due to him being able to physically belong in the trenches. Scott's tape suggests a similar trajectory regarding early impacts due to insane playing strength. Due to this trait, I predict he will be making an immediate impact in the middle of Miami's defense.