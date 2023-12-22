The Miami Hurricanes continued its recruiting dominance over in-state rival Florida with the flip of four-star linebacker Adarius Hayes. The hard-hitting LB hails from Gator country in Largo, FL, and is a modern-day LB as he excels in space and coverage.

At 6'4" and 215 pounds, Hayes provides the frame needed to continue the overhaul at the position.

Big Hitter

He will lay the BOOM, and fans can expect multiple big hits at Hardrock Stadium over the next few years. He punishes ball carriers and makes receivers think twice about catching the football on in-breaking routes. It's admirable how he chops his feet and breaks down to always be under control before striking.

Coverage

Hayes is elite in dropping into zone coverage. For years, Miami has deployed LBs that struggled in this department. Hayes shows he can drop in zones while reading the QB's eyes, which has led to many interceptions, and he took two back for touchdowns.

Frame

Mentioned his length which is an impressive size, and the linebacker room has undergone a significant overhaul from a size and athleticism standpoint. Head coach Mario Cristobal is continuing this trend with Hayes joining the room.