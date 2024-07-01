The Miami Hurricanes continue its run in late June with four-star Edge/OLB Herbert Scroggins III's commitment.

The Savannah, GA product is 6'3" and 235 pounds with an impressive arsenal of pass-rushing moves; Scroggins knows how to rush the passer. Incredible versatility and can play 3-4 OLB, allowing Miami to go multiple on defense in search of better matchups.





Production

His resume includes 26.5 tackles for loss and 22.5 sacks, making the transition into an edge rusher as his high school career continued. The upside is there, but also the numbers to back up that he can live in the backfield at Miami.





First Step

One of the most important traits for an edge rusher is that you have to be able to fire out of your stance. "Third" has a great first step with a natural bend that allows him to dip by offensive tackles consistently.





Pash Rushing Moves

He can win with speed off the edge, very good play strength, and a bull rush that can catch a Lineman off-guard. He also has excellent hands, as he is able to consistently swipe down hands and immediately close in on the quarterback.