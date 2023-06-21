The Miami Hurricanes added a talented four-star tight end in Elija Lofton via Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The school should sound familiar to Canes fans as NFL tight end and former Hurricane Brevin Jordan played his high school football there.

Lofton is extremely talented as a receiving threat and a true blocker, at 6'2" and 220 pounds. He is a little undersized as Jordan was, but makes up for it with grit and talent.

Frame

His size might not be ideal for the position, but make no mistake about it, this is a great frame for a big body PASS CATCHER.

Toughness

He plays the game until the whistle is blown and finishes blocks in the open field or in the box. Plays like a Mario Cristobal type of player.

Athleticism

He is a freak athlete who can run routes and create separation from every position in the defensive backfield. Insane hang time as he can stay in the air to adjust to 50/50 balls, Has the speed to take short plays the distance.

Versatility

Lofton will probably be at his best as a big slot receiver, however, he displays the same versatility as Jordan once did as an H-back hybrid who can change the game.