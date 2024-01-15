The Miami Hurricanes have officially landed their QB1 for the 2024 season with the addition of Cameron Ward via Washington State.

The electric signal-caller has taken the country by storm due to his impressive downfield passing and ability to extend plays. He provides the notoriety needed for Miami to be a player moving forward for big-time targets via the transfer portal.

Most importantly, he provides a proven power five starters for year three of head coach Mario Cristobal's regime. It happens to be the 1st year of the extended playoff, and expectations could not be higher; Coach Cristobal has now secured the #1 FBS, and FCS transfer QB's to solidify the room.

Deep Ball Accuracy

One of the best deep passers in the country, Ward excels at dropping go balls on his WR's outside shoulder away from defenders. A strong arm allows him to create with his legs while looking downfield to launch it.

Pocket Mobility

Being a mobile QB is one thing; however, being able to manipulate the pocket to allow concepts downfield to develop is another. He is gifted with the ability to get out of negative situations while keeping his eyes downfield.

Running Ability

He is not known as a true rushing threat as he looks to pass more, but in the red zone, he has an uncanny ability to get the ball across the goal line. Canes fans may remember how elite former Cane QB Malik Rosier was regarding success on QB draws; it feels very similar as he understands how to follow his blocks.

Production

After jumping from FCS, Ward has taken the power five by storm. He has passed for 6,968 yards, 48 passing touchdowns, and 13 rushing touchdowns.