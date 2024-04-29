The Canes stay hot in the transfer portal with the commitment from former Houston star receiver Samuel Brown. The 6'2" 195-pound wideout brings plenty of experience, including 3 seasons at the Power 5 level as he attended West Virginia before Houston.

He brings much-needed size to the room after Colbie Young's departure to Georgia and has a verified 4.4 speed with tape to match. Brown will battle for a starting job come fall camp.

Brown played for current Miami Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson in 2022 while at Houston. He posseses a well rounded game and can get out of his breaks quickly or get over the top of a defense in a hurry downfield.





Production

He is a proven deep threat and sure-handed receiver with 1,394 yards and seven touchdowns. On tape, he is more explosive than his stats would indicate, as there were plenty of missed opportunities downfield where he easily created separation.





Speed

He runs a verified 4.4 40-yard dash, which shows on tape when he zooms down the numbers going vertical.





Yards After Catch

A very impressive tool in his game is what he does with the ball. The veteran wide receiver is a tough tackle. He possesses an excellent cut ability to get north on defenders, and once a defender makes contact, they have to deal with his frame to get to the ground.





Familiarity

Brown should easily transition to Miami, as he has already played in Coach Dawson's offense at UH. The language should be second nature, and this will give Brown a chance to hit the ground running come fall camp.