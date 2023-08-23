The Miami Hurricanes land a verbal commitment from one of the best wide receivers in the nation, regardless of classification. The 2026 American Heritage High School star exploded as a freshman, delivering big plays against big-time opponents.

There is a long way to go until he puts pen to paper, but strong family admiration for the Canes gives hope that he will be a leader on the recruiting front for years to come.

Frame

The 5'10" 175-pounder is heading into his sophomore year and has plenty of time to grow and continue to build on his frame.

Ball Skills

The tape is littered with jaw-dropping displays of his ball skills; whether sliding to the ground for a low ball or tracking it over his shoulder, he makes it look easy. He is a FADE GOD in the red zone, displaying excellent efficiency running fades.

Potential

Heading into his sophomore year of high school, you would think, with all his accolades, that he was an upperclassman. So much room to grow as he continues to refine his route running, add to his frame and get stronger and faster. As a finished product coming out of high school, Toney should scream 1st round pick once he develops further at the college level.