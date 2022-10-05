Antione Jackson has great size for an outside cornerback at 6’0 170 pounds. It's a perfect frame for Coach Jahmil Addae to mold.

He is very fluid in his movements showing the ability to break on balls in off-man coverage, a trait that makes bigger CBs special.

He is aggressive in nature and a ballhawk always looking to make a game-changing play. His fluidity not only allows him to lock his man up but also to break off of his man to make that big INT when opposing QBs are not expecting it.

Physicality is not an issue with Antione “Action” Jackson. He has an imposing body on the outside making his presence felt in the quick screen & run game.

He has experience blitzing from the box showing versatility. Fits the mold of a long-arm DB that can move around to make sure that the best eleven are on the field.

Long arms will serve him well at the line of scrimmage jamming wide receivers.

He's a true leader on and off the field as he is constantly putting in extra work outside of the standard HS practices.

The only con is he can’t play for us this week.

Jackson is looking to reclassify to the 2023 class to get on the Greentree Practice field a year earlier.