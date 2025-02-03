Locked On Canes Podcast: Will Miami land top 2026 recruit Jackson Cantwell?

Can the Miami Hurricanes football team secure top recruits and reshape their future?

This episode focuses on the 2025 season and explores the Miami Hurricanes' recruiting strategies and team development. It spotlights key figures like standout offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell and local prospects Karon Maycock, J'Vari Flowers, and Calvin Russell.

Host Alex Donno and guest Larry Blustein, a high school football recruiting expert, explore Miami's offensive line evolution and the potential impact of recruits like Grant Wise.

The discussion also covers the challenges of maintaining depth in a changing landscape.

Tune in for exclusive insights into the Miami Hurricanes' path to success and the strategic moves that could redefine their future.