Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal addressed the media in his post-game press conference after the 41-31 loss to North Carolina Saturday night.

In his opening statement, he stated that the two turnovers halted Miami's momentum, and the Hurricanes were playing catchup from that point forward.

He addressed the question of North Carolina's uptempo offense:

"They had success with some of their tempo stuff. We had some success early, throwing them off with our pressures and stunts, but the play count as it got higher, their tempo was more effective."

On self-inflicted errors:

"We've been really good about holding on to that ball early in the season, and in the last couple games, it's gotten us...The way our organization is built. There's no time for self-pity, there's no time for negativity, or pointing fingers or getting in a shell or balling up or whatnot. It's really addressing the things that we got to get better at. Getting away from things that we're not really good at, and getting better. That's it. That's all we can be focused on, and that's...being a member of this team is unconditional, whether it's a win or a loss. And when you have opportunities that you allow slip away, you got to take it as a whole, you got to take it as coaches, you got to take it as players, you got to take it as you got to teach it better, you got to execute it better. You just take it."

On the team morale going forward:

"There's a lot of good effort. There are some bright spots, and the stuff that needs to be cleaned up can be cleaned up, so we can be a good football team, as good as we can be. And that's just being very real. There's no sugarcoating it. There's no masking or trying to pretend that there's areas...there's areas that we can coach and play better at that's going to make us better, and some other areas that we have to remedy with scheme or whatnot, so we're very realistic about that, and I think they have a very realistic approach of the future and the progress of this team. They see what we can do when we're really good, and they see what we can do when it gets away from us a little bit. So I think they're ready to just get back. Get back to work and improve and get better."