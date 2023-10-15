CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- — Devontez “Tez” Walker kept getting a step on defenders, snagging catches, and breaking loose to the end zone for No. 12 North Carolina.

“His presence is a game changer,” coach Mack Brown said.

Walker caught three of Drake Maye's four touchdown passes, and UNC took over after halftime to beat No. 25 Miami 41-31 on Saturday night, extending the program's best start in 26 years.

Walker had 132 yards on his six catches in his first start for the Tar Heels (6-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which was delayed after a long eligibility fight with the NCAA.

The Kent State transfer didn’t play the first four games when the NCAA wouldn’t grant a waiver for immediate eligibility, citing stricter restrictions on athletes regarded as two-time transfers, before unexpectedly reversing itself last week.

Walker had six catches for 43 yards in a last-minute rush of preparation to get on the field last week against Syracuse. This time, he had a whole week of practice to fully integrate into the offense, then showed his ability as a game-breaking downfield threat for the Tar Heels’ star passer.

“I was able to have a full week to prepare ... (getting) some of that chemistry back we had in the spring,” Walker said.

Omarion Hampton scored two short TDs — one on the ground, one through the air — to go with 197 yards rushing for the Tar Heels, including a 60-yarder with UNC working on the clock in the fourth quarter with a two-touchdown lead. Maye threw for 273 yards and overcame early pressure from Miami's defensive front.

The Tar Heels trailed 17-14 at the break after a penalty-filled half, but ran off 24 straight points in the third quarter to push ahead for good.