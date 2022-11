Miami commit, Malik Bryant, 2023 linebacker (0), helped Jones advance to the next round of the playoffs with a 29-13 win over Wekiva. According to Max Preps, Bryant has 19 solo tackles, 57 total tackles, 6.3 tackles per game, four sacks, and one fumble recovery. Jones take on Oviedo this Saturday in the next round of the FHSAA state playoffs.

Bryant confirmed this week that he will indeed enroll early at Miami along with others in January, quieting any rumors of him flipping to Florida.