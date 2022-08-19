Video: Robby Washington, Jeremiah Smith Headline S FL Week 0 Performances
For football fans, this time of the year is Christmas. The Miami Hurricanes are two weeks out from their first first game against Bethune Cookman and high schools football kicked off Week 0.
The first few nights of high school ball has not disappointed as several Miami commits and targets shined in headlining matchups:
The Commits
If anyone had reservations about the Washington twins commitment percentage, Robby Washington dispelled any rumors by letting everyone know he is "100% locked in". The explosive athlete had a kick return touchdown against Chaminade-Madonna and made an incredible play on a short throw, breaking a tackle and tearing it up down the sidelines for a 50+ yard score.
The box score might not be as impressive as his brother, but linebacker Bobby Washington stood out with multiple big hits. Washington saved a long touchdown with a big sideline tackle on a Chaminade ball carrier. He also contributed on special teams including helping spring Robby's kick return.
The Targets
The star of the show was Chaminade-Madonna wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. The five-star had two red-zone touchdowns an impressive 50/50 grab along the sidelines against Cardinal Gibbons. Since his mid-season arrival at Chaminade last season, he has dominated and it looks like that high-level of play is here to stay. Smith reiterated after the game that Miami is one of his top choices.
Joshisa Trader put the Chaminade red on for the first time last night and he made it happen on both sides of the ball. Defensively, he had an interception and looks like he could be a core piece of a state championship defensive back group. On offense, he mirrored Smith's success with a touchdown and a catch over two defenders to set his offense up in scoring position.
One of the youngest starters in the highly anticipated jamboree of Chaminade, Cardinal Gibbons and Palmetto but Chris Ewald Jr. did not look out of place. After his solid freshman year where he was a rotational piece along with two Power 5 cornerbacks, Ewald followed up his three interception freshman year with yet another turnover, picking off a Palmetto overthrow. Ewald should be a Top 50 recruit nationally and has a close relationship with Miami coach DeMarcus Van Dyke.
Other Notable Performances
Miami legacy prospect Willis McGahee IV may not be the tallest of pass rushers but he made sure to show he is one of the most impactful in South Florida Thursday night. The junior edge rusher had multiple sacks and upwards of five tackles for loss. His father's athleticism flashes in his bend and overall pursuit. Double digit sacks should be a lock for McGahee. He said after the game that Miami was home for him.
Jacory Barney Jr. followed up a nice spring with another touchdown. A two-way star similar to Robby Washington, Barney combines with the twins, McGahee and 2023 prospects Gabriel Hardman & Derrick Bohler to create a core similar to their loaded 2021 squad. He does not yet have a Miami offer but a continued solid start to 2022 could for the hand of the new staff.
South Dakota commit linebacker Gabriel Hardman was the best linebacker of any team Thursday. Hardman was a 100 tackle producer last year as the centerpiece of the Palmetto defense. Last night was much of the same. He roamed the field, sideline to sideline with speed and pop at the point of contact. It would not be surprising to see a low-tier Power 5 or high-level Group of 5 program jump on Hardman.
On the other side of town at Coconut Creek, 2024 runningback Jamarie Hostzclaw destroyed Stranahan to the tune of 167 total yards and three touchdowns on just eight touches, leading Creek to a 26-0 lead before halftime. He holds just one offer to FIU but that shouldn't be the case after coaches see the film of last night
The soon-to-be all-time leading passer in Broward County, Western quarterback Collin Hurst, gave a glimpse of what will be his final season against Douglas on Wednesday. He scored five touchdowns, four in the air and one on the ground, leading Western to a 55-13 victory. He was surgical throughout the night and with potentially three division-1 prospects at receiver, 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns is almost a likelihood this year.
The top target for Hurst on the night was four-star wide receiver Santana Fleming, who was making his Western debut. He had two long touchdowns before the backups jumped in but the speed was apparent and he is on a path to return to his 2020 production and likely even more.
Western 2023 athlete Jordan Jean opened eyes on Wednesday, scoring three special teams touchdowns, two on kickoffs, and one on a punt return. A track standout with a district champion resume and a sub-11-second 100-meter time (10.98), his speed is apparent as a returner, and also made a clutch tackle to hawk down a ball carrier from almost 30 yards out. He should pop his first scholarship offer sooner than later.