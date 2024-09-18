Advertisement
Published Sep 18, 2024
Video: Ward, Restrepo, Bissainthe, and Harris talk ahead of game vs. USF
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
Quarterback Cam Ward, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, and safety Jaden Harris were available for questions from the media post-practice.

Miami prepares for its second road game of the season as the Hurricanes travel to Tampa, FL, to face the South Florida Bulls.

Kickoff is set for 7 PM Eastern on Saturday.

