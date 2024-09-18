Video: Ward, Restrepo, Bissainthe, and Harris talk ahead of game vs. USF

Quarterback Cam Ward, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, and safety Jaden Harris were available for questions from the media post-practice.
Miami prepares for its second road game of the season as the Hurricanes travel to Tampa, FL, to face the South Florida Bulls.
Kickoff is set for 7 PM Eastern on Saturday.
