Miami Football: Elijah Arroyo highlights deep tight end room

CORAL GABLES - Elijah Arroyo is this season's top tight end for the Miami Hurricanes.

In three games, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound junior has recorded seven receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Last season, the entire tight end room combined for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 18 receptions. Arroyo led all Miami tight ends with two receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown in last weekend’s 62-0 win over Ball State.

Both of Arroyo’s catches from senior quarterback Cam Ward came on a drive that resulted in the Canes taking a 24-0 lead over the Cardinals at the 1:53 mark of the second quarter.

The two-play, 53-yard drive began with a 32-yard catch from Ward that got the Canes to the Cardinals 21-yard line. After a timeout at the two-minute warning, the next play was a 21-yard catch to the end zone.

Arroyo registered a season-best 26.5 yards after catch average. The 32-yard reception from Ward was his longest one to date. And for the season thus far, Arroyo is averaging 22.7 yards per catch - the best mark of his four-year career with the Canes. His collegiate career yards per catch average is 17.9 yards.

It is safe to say that this season is Arroyo’s best yet, and it could not have come at a better time for himself and the Canes. On Tuesday, Arroyo spoke with media members and addressed how his season has been going to date.

“I’m not really worried about any stats or anything that’s going on, any tight end rankings, none of that,” Arroyo said. “I’m just here to win games.”

Arroyo moved on from his accomplishments and focused on how the tight end room is now doing. It started with the play of freshman tight end Elija Lofton, who had two receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown against Ball State.