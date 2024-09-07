MIAMI GARDENS—As expected, the Miami Hurricanes defeated the Florida A&M Rattlers on Saturday (Sept. 7) at Hard Rock Stadium.

The nation’s No. 12-ranked team went on to earn a 56-9 win over FAMU. And with the victory, Miami improved to 2-0 on the season. Canes senior quarterback Cam Ward put on a clinic in the first half, completing 13 of 16 passes for 223 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

“You can see what he brings to the table and what he’s not bringing to the table,” Hurricanes third-year head coach Mario Cristobal said. “That is kind of what the question is now. He’s very hard on himself, but he is the alpha dog leader. I know I’ve stated that term at nauseum just about, but that’s what he is, man. It changes things. Certain guys bring a spark and it catches with everybody. He’s that guy.”

Ward (20-for-26, 304 yards, three touchdowns) distributed the ball to ten Canes, as three pass-catchers recorded at least four receptions in this one. One of them was wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, who made the most of his final home opener as a Cane.

He caught two high-impact passes from Ward in the first half, one of which was a wide-open 50-yard touchdown catch that helped Miami get a 15-3 lead over FAMU midway through the first quarter.

With Restrepo’s two first-half receptions, he vaulted past Canes/NFL Hall of Famer Andre Johnson (1,831 yards) and Allen Hurns (1,891 yards) for 10th all-time in receiving yards. He reached 1,912 career receiving yards at the half. Restrepo added two more receptions in the third quarter and reached the 100-yard mark for the second straight game.

After three quarters, the fifth-year senior had four receptions for 104 yards and a 50-yard touchdown catch. Restrepo ended the game by increasing his career total to 1,933 receiving yards.