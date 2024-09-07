PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVkzOURHUjY4TEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

No. 12 Miami cruises to easy win over Florida A&M, 56-9

Naji Tobias
Staff Writer
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1dNZE8zTDl0YWFVP3NpPUIyQ1ZvN0tackxJRFRxcTI/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

MIAMI GARDENS—As expected, the Miami Hurricanes defeated the Florida A&M Rattlers on Saturday (Sept. 7) at Hard Rock Stadium.

The nation’s No. 12-ranked team went on to earn a 56-9 win over FAMU. And with the victory, Miami improved to 2-0 on the season. Canes senior quarterback Cam Ward put on a clinic in the first half, completing 13 of 16 passes for 223 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

“You can see what he brings to the table and what he’s not bringing to the table,” Hurricanes third-year head coach Mario Cristobal said. “That is kind of what the question is now. He’s very hard on himself, but he is the alpha dog leader. I know I’ve stated that term at nauseum just about, but that’s what he is, man. It changes things. Certain guys bring a spark and it catches with everybody. He’s that guy.”

Ward (20-for-26, 304 yards, three touchdowns) distributed the ball to ten Canes, as three pass-catchers recorded at least four receptions in this one. One of them was wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, who made the most of his final home opener as a Cane.

He caught two high-impact passes from Ward in the first half, one of which was a wide-open 50-yard touchdown catch that helped Miami get a 15-3 lead over FAMU midway through the first quarter.

With Restrepo’s two first-half receptions, he vaulted past Canes/NFL Hall of Famer Andre Johnson (1,831 yards) and Allen Hurns (1,891 yards) for 10th all-time in receiving yards. He reached 1,912 career receiving yards at the half. Restrepo added two more receptions in the third quarter and reached the 100-yard mark for the second straight game.

After three quarters, the fifth-year senior had four receptions for 104 yards and a 50-yard touchdown catch. Restrepo ended the game by increasing his career total to 1,933 receiving yards.

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2ZWcmQxeEpmWWNnP3NpPVNvbHNBX1NmVWxtVzl4V24/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The other Canes receivers with four receptions were sophomore Isaiah Horton (66 yards) and Samuel Brown (35 yards). Going back to Ward, he added 13 rushing yards in this game, eight of which would serve as a memorable play. It was a run that was capped by Ward jumping right over a FAMU defender en route to the end zone at the 3:43 mark of the third quarter. Ward’s rushing touchdown helped Miami get a 46-9 lead over FAMU (2-1).

“He’s not one of those ceramic quarterbacks,” Cristobal said. “He doesn’t want to be. He’s a flat-out baller. Great game by him.”

He would be one of four Canes to reach the end zone on the ground. The other Miami rushers to score were running backs Damien Martinez (10 carries, 90 yards, one touchdown), Mark Fletcher Jr. (5 carries, 42 yards, one touchdown), and Jordan Lyle (5 carries, 36 yards, one touchdown).

Miami finished the game with 203 rushing yards and 542 total yards of offense. As for the defense, there were some standouts worth highlighting. On the game's first drive, junior linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (two tackles) caught a one-handed interception inbounds with great concentration as he set up the Canes' offense for success.

Another player that made a noticeable impact was senior defensive lineman Tyler Baron. He tied for the team lead with five tackles and led all defenders with three sacks, one of which was on a third-down play as FAMU was stopped at the 1-yard line in the second quarter.

“He’s built like an avatar, and he’s just explosive and just [has] one of the most natural feels for the game of anyone I’ve seen,” Cristobal said. “He understands leverage angles. He’s really smart. He’s locked in. He’s in tune with what is going on. He’s always trying to figure out how to get better. I think he’s showing everybody what he’s about.”

The other defenders with five tackles were sophomore defensive back Jaden Harris and senior linebacker Francisco Mauigoa. Miami’s defense recorded five sacks and two interceptions as a team. The unit allowed FAMU to gain just 164 total yards.

Senior kicker Andres Borreglaes connected on a 37-yard field goal on special teams and went 5-for-5 on point after attempts. Meanwhile, freshman kicker Abram Murray had a 38-yard field goal and went 1-for-1 on PATs.

Miami’s next game is at home against Ball State on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m.

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pYW1pLnJpdmFscy5jb20v bmV3cy9taWFtaS1jcnVpc2VzLXRvLWVhc3ktd2luLW92ZXItZmxvcmlkYS1h LW0tNTYtOSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAn Km51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1 bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5n ZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0 cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2Yg Y3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAg cy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAg ICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iu c2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0 dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbWlhbWkucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZtaWFtaS1j cnVpc2VzLXRvLWVhc3ktd2luLW92ZXItZmxvcmlkYS1hLW0tNTYtOSZjNT0y MDIyNzMzMTEzJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Njcmlw dD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==