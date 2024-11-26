Video: Ward, Restrepo, Rivers and Mauigoa prepare for Syracuse

Quarterback Cam Ward, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, offensive lineman Jalen Rivers, and linebacker Francisco "Kiko" Mauigoa answered questions from the media after practice in preparation for their week fourteen game against Syracuse.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM Eastern from JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY.
