Will Mallory talks about the reason he came to the University of Miami and hopes to continue the legacy the school has built by producing tight ends for the NFL.

He shares how Miami tight ends coach Stephen Field has helped with his yards after the catch, how head coach Mario Cristobal helped improved his skills as a blocker, and talks of the best routes he likes to run as well as an area in which he feels he is underrated.

Mallory shared that he trains with Jahleel Billingsley and models his game after San Francisco tight end George Kittle to help develop his craft.

He was asked about his relationship with former Miami teammate and current Buffalo Greg Rousseau and what it would be like to play with Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Mallory also touches on the current state of the Miami tight end room and how his final year shaped him to become a leader.









Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook



