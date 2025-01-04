Washington State DB transfer Ethan O' Connor commits to Miami

Miami continues to build depth in the secondary via the transfer portal as Ethan O'Connor commits to Miami.

He chose the Hurricanes over Colorado, Georgia, and UCLA.

At 6'1" and 175 pounds, O'Connor has top-end speed, reaching up to 22 MPH. The redshirt freshman played 755 snaps in all 12 games for WSU.

He recorded four interceptions in 2024, with one returned for a touchdown. The California native also tallied 32 tackles, one for loss, and 12 pass breakups.

O'Connor was a three-star rated prospect and the 21st-ranked athlete of the 2023 class by Rivals.com.

He joins an impressive transfer defensive back group that includes Zechariah Poyser, CJ Daniels, Charles Brantley, and Emmanuel Karnley.

The Hurricanes lost DBs Jaden Harris, Dyoni Hill, Isaiah Thomas, Robert Stafford, and Myles Mooyoung to the transfer portal.

Starters Daryl Porter Jr. and Mishael Powell declared for the NFL Draft.