WATCH: Tyler Van Dyke's Top Throws On Day One Of Fall Camp

Tyler Van Dyke opened up fall camp as a starter for the first time in his three years at Miami.

Van Dyke, who was named to the 2022 Maxwell Award watch list, was just one of eleven ACC players on the preseason list.

“I feel like it was a decent day,” Van Dyke said of the first practice. “A lot of stuff still to improve on.”

Van Dyke was impressed by the defense and said the unit is helping him improve.

“It looks a lot different,” he said. “It’s good for me and all the other quarterbacks to really recognize what they’re trying to do.”