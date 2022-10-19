Miami made Head Coach Mario Cristobal Wide Receiver Frank Ladson, Defensive Tackle, Darrell Jackson, and Punter Lou Hedley available to the media on Wednesday. Here are some takeaways from the presser.

The Special Team Committee is a Hit

Miami has no assigned special teams coordinator this season and it has not really been discussed up until today. Cristobal got the first crack at breaking down the special team's hierarchy and the process so far this season: "We have really good analysts in Mawan Maalouf and Danny Kalter and then we do it together as a staff. So, we run it and call it during practice, they do all the analytical work behind the scenes and to help game-plan it, then we all sit together. Those are two very intelligent guys that are completely invested, they invest their entire time into it. We spend a significant amount of time meeting on it, coaching the details, repping the technique and fundamentals of it." Hedley also raved about the support staff included in the special teams prep and voiced his preference for the current coaching model: "I like it. Coach Cristobal is really involved in punt and all the other special teams aspects, which, you know, is kinda similar to we had before. It's just having a lot of voices, a lot of really good coaches around the building that influence everyone. It's really good to pick their brains and it's a lot of smart coaches that know a lot about special teams."

Transfer Adjustments are Bringing Results at Mid-season

Ladson and Jackson are two new faces that produced solid results as of late. Both talked about the adjustments to coming back home to Florida - Ladson becoming a top target in this offense and Jackson becoming a building block piece of the front seven on defense. Ladson, being a South Florida native, struggled first coming to Miami, coming off injury issues from his time at Clemson. "It's been great. I've been putting in a lot of hard work on and off the field, extra film, extra work with some good coaches," said Ladson on his development as of late that has led to strong production over the last couple games. Just getting better, being consistent, catching the ball, footwork, stuff like that." He touched on the locker room being a family atmosphere and a resource for him in his process. Having access to his family has helped him adapt to coming back to Miami. Jackson is still about eight hours from home as a near Tallahassee native, but coming back to Florida from Maryland has been something that has been a positive for him. Another aspect of Miami that has been a positive process has been the defensive line rotation: "This is my first time [in a heavy rotation]. I love it. It gives me my breath, I stay fresh and we all help each other out. It's a good thing."

Duke Offensive Line Once Again a Topic of Conversation