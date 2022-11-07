Coming off yet another loss and one of the worst performances in the history of the Florida State series, Head Coach Mario Cristobal, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele made appearances at Monday's press conference.

The Offensive 'Funk' Gets an Explanation...in a Way

Jacurri Brown, Quarterback, Miami

The offense is going through yet another stretch of ineptitude. The calls for offensive coordinator Josh Gattis' job are beginning to echo louder and louder among the Hurricane faithful. He attempted to break down the recent scoring drought and was asked if this was something he had ever experienced as a coach: "No not at all. I think it's been nine quarters, exactly, right without a touchdown and a lot of that time is there without Tyler and we've got to be able to respond. We've had some close calls to touchdowns, to say the least and something happens in a sequence where we're down in the red zone and we've kinda been in a funk. I can't hide from that and I've gotta do a better job of preparing these guys to respond to adversity. We've got to develop tough mindsets, tough kids, tough coaches and that starts with us. It's got to show in great leadership. These kids have got to follow us as coaches and take on our mentality and we've got to continue to push that and continue to push them over the hump. It has not been pleasant lately and we've gotta score points ultimately." A huge reason for the lack of scoring has been the massive surge in turnovers since the injury of quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. Both backup quarterbacks threw interceptions and there was also a missed snap that led to a fumble recovery by Florida State to take the offense out of a red zone opportunity. This is just a couple of weeks after a record-setting eight-turnover performance against Duke. "The turnovers collectively as a unit just come in freakishly during the games. We're having a lot of things that happen in games that don't necessarily show themselves in practice and I don't know if it's a performance anxiety type situation, where our kids are going into games and the moment is catching up to them," said Gattis on the lack of correlation between the offensive failures in game verse in practice. "We've got to protect the football. I don't care if it's the quarterback throwing an interception, I don't care if it's a fumble, a missed snap in the red zone, we can't have what's been haunting us all season long." Another issue that has come up over the last couple of games is Gattis's presence on the sidelines. Gattis started coming down to the field last week against Virginia and that has resulted in a total of zero touchdowns in a two-game stretch. "Personally thinking it was going to make a difference. It obviously didn't. It was really just to be there as a voice of confidence for our players. When adversity strikes, being able to look them in the eye, being able to get them to respond. Like you said, we have a very inexperienced, I would say, group that hasn't responded to adversity throughout the year and so for me, the decision of going down to the field was to be that voice that could rally the troops, that could rally everyone if things started going bad and unfortunately, we still haven't been able to respond in those situations."

Tyler Van Dyke's Injury Not as Serious as It Looked..Preparing Three QBs Again

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

Much like last week, Cristobal has said Van Dyke is not injured severely enough to be declared out at the beginning of the week: "We're going to evaluate Tyler as the week goes on. Probably in the same spot we were a week ago. I would say he's better than he was a week ago at this time." That is surprising considering Van Dyke was in obvious pain during the first half and finished the game in a sweatsuit. On if they will announce a starter between Jake Garcia and Jacurri Brown? "We'll evaluate that as it comes. All the focus is on getting Tyler well. Both Jake has had his really good moments during the year, he's had his rough moments. Jacurri got some time. He's had his good moments and he's had his learning moments as well. We'll evaluate that and we'll probably keep that under wraps for a bit until we know more about Tyler." Both Cristobal and Gattis said they will be preparing as all three quarterbacks will play once again. It seems to be a waiting game on the status of Van Dyke while the first-team reps are split between Garcia and Brown. Brown did receive some praise for how he handled stepping in cold last week. "I think he did well. I don't think it was to big for him," said Cristobal on his readiness for a game like FSU. "He's a guy who was a four-year starter and I think he won more games in the state of Georgia than just about any quarterback there. I think all those guys, they're competitors, they don't shy away from it." Gattis was equally as positive about his performance and head space stepping into the main quarterback role: "He was tough, played tough. The moment wasn't too big for Jacurri. I thought he did some really good things in the game and obviously tough point to go into the game after adversity hits, obviously Tyler goes down. But he responded. He's such a positive kid, he wants more and more on his plate. We've gotta continue to find ways, because you do see the value that he does bring us out there, especially using his traits that he's given with."

There Seems to Be a Disconnect in Applying Culture Between the Incumbent Players and the New Staff

Jake Garcia, Quarterback, Miami

Overall, the team does not seem to be conforming to the culture changes of the new staff. Miami came out strong defensively over the first few plays before allowing their first of eight big plays and seemingly break down more and more as the game went on. Cristobal says he felt the team went backwards against Florida State: "I think on Saturday, we regressed. In terms of a team, we've had some ups, we've had some downs. Saturday was a rough day, that's the best way I can put it." Whether the staff knew there was this much work coming in to this season, Cristobal reiterated much of the same things he has said since coming to Miami: "That's for a long sit down. We'll talk about that after the season and I knew there was work. I said it a million times, I'll say it again, we left some really, really established places that we worked our butts off to make established. We left it knowing that Miami had lost it's way and we're going to do whatever necessary to get it back on track because when Miami is done the right way, Miami in my opinion will always be the best. That's why we're hear. We're not shying away from that. We're not shying away from the lumps. You take 'em, you eat 'em, you grow." Gattis also talked about the players needing to step up outside of acquiring talent and coaching adjustments. He said the players basically need to look in the mirror and do some self reflection: "We've gotta continue to fight and it takes everyone's effort and it takes selflessness. That's the thing that's probably the most we have to continue to push on our team, it takes unselfish players. We've gotta have a group of players that care more about winning for Miami than they do about their own individual recognition of plays or whatever it may be."

The Defensive Plays Returned & DC Kevin Steele Recognized That