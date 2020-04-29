Where are they now? Catching up with Bryant McKinnie
To stay fit since retirement from the NFL, Bryant McKinnie has tried to do cardio workouts several times a week. Lately during the COVID-19 pandemic, he has found a way to work out from home by tak...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news