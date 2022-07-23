Will Mallory A Contender For John Mackey Award

In Miami’s storied history at the tight end position, the Hurricanes have only been a recipient of the best tight end award once (Kellen Winslow Jr., 2002).

This could change in 2022.

Miami Hurricane’s tight end Will Mallory is among the John Mackey Award Watch List selections, as announced Friday afternoon.

The Award is given every year to college football’s most outstanding tight end since 2000. The award is named after the Syracuse and Baltimore Colts tight end, a 1992 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.

The fifth-year senior out of Jacksonville, Fla., Mallory is already among the best players in the country at his position. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder recorded 73 receptions for 1,006 yards and 11 touchdowns over his four seasons at the University of Miami.

Mallory is coming off a stellar year of his career in 2021, as he posted highs in catches (30), yards (347), starts (12), and longest reception (57), while matching his personal best in touchdowns (four). Mallory is confident in the future of the Hurricanes at the position.

A Miami player has made the John Mackey Award finalist list six times and claimed one trophy. The most recent Hurricane to make the top three was Brevin Jordan in 2019.



