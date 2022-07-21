Will Mallory On TE Room: "Sky's The Limit"

Will Mallory has studied the tape, he's seen the numbers and knows Josh Gattis' offense favors tight ends.

"Getting to work with coach Gattis, I'm really excited for the offense," Mallory said Thursday on The Joe Rose Show with Zach Krantz on 560 WQAM. "You get that tight end action, I love that. It fires me up."

Gattis' offense at Michigan thrived on tight end use. Wolverine tight ends Erik All and Luke Schoonmaker combined for six touchdowns in 2021. All also ranked second in targets (38) and receiving yards (437).

Mallory returns to Miami for his fifth season following a 2021 campaign that did not see the 12-game starter take the leap many anticipated in the previous fall. He hauled in just eight more receptions (30 total) and 18 more receiving yards (347 total) than he did in 2020.

Gattis' offensive system provides fuel to Mallory, who at 6-foot-5, 245-pounds, has the tools to be one of the top vertical threats in college football.

"This offense, it's been great getting to learn it," Mallory said. "We've adjusted to it quickly. I've been through four to five offenses now, so I've got to learn a thing or two."

Tyler Van Dyke, who connected with Mallory four times for touchdowns last season, sees Gattis’ offense opening plenty of scoring opportunities in 2022.

“Coach Gattis brings a lot of things we didn't have last year,” Van Dyke said. “Last year we did a lot of RPO, this year it's a lot of play action. I'm really excited for it. He likes to utilize the talents we have at running back and tight end.”

Miami’s tight end room is as deep as it’s been during Mallory’s tenure, and he’s set high expectations.

“The sky is the limit,” Mallory said.

On multiple occasions, Mallory praised sophomore tight end Elijah Arroyo. The former four-star recruit only totaled 86 receiving yards and a touchdown last season, but his 6-foot-4, 235-pound frame is unique.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Arroyo’s last year is next year,” Mallory said. “That dude is a stud. Coming in, he was 17 years old but it seems like he’s been here three or four.”

Mallory had the same support for Arroyo on the podium during the ACC Kickoff.

“I’m the leader of the room, but he does just as good of a job of setting an example for the new guys that are coming in,” Mallory said. “He’s top-notch in all that he does. He’s a special, special talent and special person.”