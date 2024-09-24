CORAL GABLES, Fla. -The University of Miami Women’s Basketball program and the Atlantic Coast Conference have unveiled the full 18-game conference slate for the 2024-25 season.

The Hurricanes’ slate consists of nine home contests and nine road matchups, and Miami will play nine games against 2024 NCAA Tournament teams throughout conference play.

The Hurricanes are scheduled to commence conference play on the road on Sunday, Dec. 15, as they will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers at the Petersen Events Center.

Following the matchup with Pittsburgh, Miami will travel to Hawaii for two non-conference games at the Maui Classic before resuming conference play on Sunday, Dec. 29, when the Canes will host UNC.

Miami will then travel to Louisville to face the Cardinals on Thursday, Jan. 2. The Canes' next home contest is against Virginia Tech, which will be played in Coral Gables on Sunday, Jan. 5.

A trip to Syracuse awaits Miami following their home contest against Virginia Tech, as the Canes are scheduled to face Syracuse on the road on Sunday, Jan. 12. Miami will then return home to face Boston College on Thursday, Jan. 16.

The Canes' next schedule item is a two-game road swing. Following their home game against Boston College, they will travel to Tallahassee to take on Florida State on Sunday, Jan. 19. The short road swing will conclude with a contest at Clemson on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Following the trip to Clemson, Miami is scheduled to have three consecutive home games, starting with a matchup against SMU on Sunday, January 26. Miami will return to the court on Thursday, Jan. 30, when they are slated to host Virginia. The three-game homestand will conclude on Sunday, Feb. 2, with a contest against Georgia Tech.

A trip to North Carolina to face Duke and NC State in consecutive road contests awaits Miami following the three-game home stretch. The Canes will face Duke on Sunday, Feb. 9, before taking on NC State the following Thursday, Feb. 13.

Following the North Carolina trip, the Hurricanes will return home for their next three games, beginning with a matchup against Florida State on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Miami will then host Notre Dame in the Watsco Center on Thursday, Feb. 20, before taking on Wake Forest in Coral Gables on Sunday, Feb. 23.

The Canes will wrap up conference play for the 2024-25 season with a trip to California to face Stanford and Cal. Miami will face Stanford on Thursday, Feb. 27, and the Canes will conclude ACC play against Cal on Sunday, March 2.

The Hurricanes will enter a new era this season, as it will mark Head Coach Tricia Cullop’s first season at the program's helm, and Miami will aim to return to the NCAA Tournament under her guidance.

The Canes return multiple key players from last year’s squad, and Cullop and the rest of her staff have worked hard to bring in a plethora of new talent this offseason.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics