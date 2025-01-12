Women's Basketball: Canes lose to Syracuse on the road, 66-61

The Canes also forced the Orange into 19 turnovers and recorded 12 steals. Miami's offensive performance was challenging. They scored just 61 points, shot 33.8 percent from the field, and committed 19 turnovers.

The Hurricanes' (11-5, 1-4) loss marked their fourth consecutive defeat. Miami's stout defensive effort limited Syracuse to just 37.7 percent shooting from the field, including 18.8 percent from behind the arc.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -The University of Miami women’s basketball team put together a tremendous defensive performance Sunday evening at Syracuse (7-9, 1-4); however, they fell to the Orange by a final score of 66-61, as their offense faltered throughout the game.

Individually, Darrione Rogers was outstanding for Miami. The graduate student scored a season-high 23 points while burying 8-15 shots from the field, including 7-13 shots from behind the arc. Rogers also corralled five rebounds and dished out three assists in her best performance of the season.

Haley Cavinder also had an impressive performance for the Canes, as she recorded her sixth double-double of the season with a 17-point, 11-rebound performance. She also tallied five assists in the contest.

Jasmyne Roberts chipped in nine points on 4-8 shooting, and the senior grabbed three rebounds and recorded two steals.

Hanna Cavinder only scored two points, but she dished out a game-high six assists, pulled down four rebounds, and tallied three steals. Miami put themselves in an early hole, falling behind 17-12 at the end of the first quarter after recording seven turnovers in the first stanza.

The Canes struggled offensively in the second period, scoring just 11 points; however, they limited Syracuse to 14 points. Miami entered halftime trailing 31-23.

The Canes improved offensively in the third period, scoring 15 points, but they allowed the Orange to shoot 56.3 percent from the field over the same stretch.

Syracuse outscored Miami 19-15 in the third quarter, and the Canes trailed 50-38 heading into the final period. Miami shifted the game's momentum and significantly elevated the intensity of their play in the fourth quarter. The Canes trimmed the deficit to just four points after a Rogers 3-pointer with 2:20 to go.

Unfortunately, Syracuse managed to knock down 5-6 free throws down the stretch, but they earned the 66-61 victory over Miami.

The Canes will return to the court on Thursday, hosting Boston College at the Watsco Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

