Women's Basketball: Canes snap losing streak, beat SMU 70-63

Rogers scored 13 points and pulled down a season-high eight rebounds while knocking down 4-9 shots from behind the arc. Roberts scored six points and corralled seven boards, while Hanna Cavinder recorded eight assists and grabbed seven rebounds.

In addition to Haley Cavinder, Darrione Rogers , Jasmyne Roberts , Hanna Cavinder , Cameron Williams , Natalija Marshall , and Ahnay Adams each came through with imperative performances to help Miami secure the victory, as it was a complete team effort.

Miami put together a stout defensive effort, as they limited SMU to just 33.3 percent shooting from the field, including an abysmal clip of 24.2 percent from behind the arc. Offensively, the Canes were outstanding from 3-point range, as they completed the contest with their second-best clip from behind the arc this season (44.0%).

Haley Cavinder was exceptional for Miami. She scored a season-high 32 points and made 10-16 field-goal attempts, including 6-9 from behind the arc, marking her most 3-point field goals in a game this season. In addition to scoring 32 points, she grabbed two rebounds, dished out two assists, and recorded two steals, another incredible performance for the graduate student.

The Hurricanes (12-8, 2-7) improved to 12-8 overall this season following the win, including a mark of 2-7 in ACC play.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -Fueled by another sensational performance from Haley Cavinder , the University of Miami women’s basketball team returned to the win column with a 70-63 victory over SMU (10-11, 2-7) on Sunday afternoon.

Williams and Marshall combined for 10 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks. They provided a strong post presence on both ends of the court throughout the game.

Adams was a massive spark for the Canes off the bench. She brought high intensity and energy throughout the game. She scored four points, grabbed four rebounds, dished out two assists, and recorded two steals.

Miami started strong, as they jumped out to a 10-3 lead just over four minutes into the game. SMU responded with a quick 7-2 run, trimming Miami’s lead down to just two points late in the first quarter. The Canes completed the first period with a 15-12 advantage over SMU. Miami opened the second stanza with back-to-back buckets to take a 20-12 advantage over the Mustangs. SMU continued to battle back, and the Mustangs were able to tie the contest up at 27 points apiece with 1:48 to go until halftime.

The Canes outscored SMU 5-1 over the remainder of the quarter, taking a 32-28 lead into the break.SMU came out with high intensity to start the second half, opening the period on an 8-2 run and taking a 36-34 lead over the Canes at the 6:45 mark in the third quarter.

Facing adversity, Miami displayed poise and responded with an 11-2 run of their own to build a seven-point lead with 4:30 left in the quarter. The Canes extended their advantage up to nine points at the end of the stanza, taking a 54-45 lead into the final frame.

Miami scored eight straight points to start the fourth quarter, pushing their lead all the way up to 18 points, as they held a 63-45 advantage over SMU with 7:50 to go. Maintaining a 14-point lead with 5:18 on the clock, the Mustangs locked in and put together an 11-0 run to get within three points of the Canes with 1:38 remaining in the game. Haley Cavinder knocked down three of four free throws over the next minute to push Miami’s lead up to six and ice the game, as the Canes went on to earn the 70-63 victory.

Miami will return to the court on Thursday, January 30, when they will host Virginia at the Watsco Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics