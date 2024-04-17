After a one-year hiatus from college basketball, Hanna Cavinder is returning to Miami for her final year of eligibility, she announced Wednesday.

She and her twin started their basketball careers at Fresno State, playing three seasons before transferring to Miami. The Cavinders were among the first college players to use name, image, and likeness deals. According to Sportskeeda, the duo graduated from college with a combined NIL value of $1.7 million. Hanna and Haley share an account on TikTok under the account name "@cavindertwins," and currently have 4.5 million followers with over 150 million likes on their profile.

After one season with Miami, the twins announced they were leaving Miami to pursue business opportunities and other interests. The Cavinders helped the Hurricanes reach its first-ever Elite Eight during the 2022-23 season.

The twins also recently attended a round table on Capitol Hill to discuss the landscape surrounding NIL.

Hanna weighed in, saying that the goal of the roundtable was to reach an agreement and establish a "more seamless system" for NIL.

"I think everybody has a different opinion on it," she said earlier this week. "Listening to that conversation today, we're all just trying to come to an agreement and understand each other. And I think it is all for student athletes and college athletes just trying to find a more seamless system. But yeah, I agree. I think that name, image, likeness, as long as you earn your way, it should always be for the student-athlete."

Haley announced in November that she will play at TCU for the 2024-25 season.

Hanna chose to return to Miami.

"Over the past few months, I have been itching to get back to the game that I thought I lost love and passion for," Hanna Cavinder, 23, posted on social media. "Nothing quite fills the void that this sport brings me.

"With that all being said, I have decided to return for one more season. Let's run it back Miami."

Hanna averaged 12.4 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in her career, making 87 starts. During the 2022-23 season, she appeared in 34 games, averaging 3.8 points in 16.7 minutes per game.