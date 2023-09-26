CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s basketball and the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the league schedule for the 2023-24 season Tuesday on ACC Network.

During the conference slate, the Hurricanes will face seven NCAA Tournament teams from a season ago, including playing a pair of games against Virginia Tech and Louisville, who made the Final Four and Elite Eight, respectively, in 2023.

Miami will play nine ACC games at home and nine on the road in 2023-24, beginning with a home contest against Louisville on Dec. 31. The Hurricanes will open their conference slate against Louisville for the first time in program history.

The Hurricanes start the new year at Boston College on Jan. 4 before returning home to Coral Gables, Fla., to host Wake Forest on Jan. 7.

Three of the Hurricanes’ next four games occur on the road, beginning on Jan. 11 when Miami travels to Blacksburg, Va., for a meeting with 2023 ACC Champion Virginia Tech.

Miami remains on the road to take on Notre Dame on Jan. 14, before heading back to the friendly confines of the Watsco Center for a matchup with NC State on Jan. 18.

The Hurricanes will make their second trip to the state of North Carolina on Jan. 25 to square off with the Tar Heels in Carmichael Arena. Miami closes out the month of January at home against Duke on Jan. 28, looking to avenge their regular-season loss from 2023.

February opens with a two-game road stint for the Hurricanes as they will visit Wake Forest and Florida State on Feb.1 and Feb. 4, respectively.

Wake Forest and Florida State are two of four teams the Hurricanes will face twice in 2023-24, with the others being Clemson and Georgia Tech.

Miami’s first test against Clemson comes at home on Feb. 8, followed by a trip to Atlanta on Feb. 11 for the first of its two regular-season contests against Georgia Tech.

The Hurricanes return home to host Syracuse and in-state foe Florida State, on Feb. 15 and Feb. 18, respectively.

Miami completes its road slate with a pair of late February games, visiting Virginia on Feb.22 and Clemson on Feb. 25.

The Hurricanes close out the ACC regular season schedule with two home contests, hosting Pittsburgh on Feb. 29 and Georgia Tech on Mar. 3.





Full 2023-24 ACC Schedule

Dec. 31: Louisville

Jan. 4: at Boston College

Jan. 7: Wake Forest

Jan. 11: at Virginia Tech

Jan. 14: at Notre Dame

Jan. 18: NC State

Jan. 25: at North Carolina

Jan. 28: Duke

Feb. 1: at Wake Forest

Feb. 4: at Florida State

Feb. 8: Clemson

Feb.11: at Georgia Tech

Feb. 15: Syracuse

Feb. 18: Florida State

Feb. 22: at Virginia

Feb. 25: at Clemson

Feb. 29: Pittsburgh

March 3: Georgia Tech

Courtesy of Megan Barnes of Miami Athletics

Photo Courtesy of USA Today