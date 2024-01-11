BLACKSBURG, Va. - Miami women’s basketball (11-4, 1-3 ACC) traded blows with No. 11 Virginia Tech (13-2, 4-0 ACC) early. Still, the Hokies pulled away and stayed ahead after a big second quarter as the Canes dropped the road-swing opener Thursday, Jan. 11.

Miami held Virginia Tech 0-for-5 from deep through the first five minutes, and Shayeann Day-Wilson posted six points as the Canes grabbed a 10-9 lead at the first media timeout. Miami did damage in the paint and kept the Hokies scoreless from deep as things were even at 14-14 through ten.

Lashae Dwyer started Miami with two tough buckets in the second, giving UM a two-point lead early on. VT’s Elizabeth Kitley kept the Hokies afloat despite UM’s stingy perimeter defense as things were knotted up at 20-20.

Virginia Tech would go on an 8-0 run before the media timeout to take a 28-20 lead. That run expanded to a 15-0 stretch as the hosts took a 35-20 lead with 2:34 in the half. Jasmyne Roberts broke the run with a layup after a Miami offensive rebound, but UM trailed, 40-24, through 20. The Hokies started the second half with consecutive three-pointers and stayed in front the rest of the way.





NOTES

It was Miami’s fourth game against a ranked team this year and third away from the Watsco Center

It was the 35th meeting between the two teams

Day-Wilson went for her eighth double-digit scoring game of the year

Day-Wilson tied her season high with 19 points

Dwyer posted a season-high in rebounds with six

Ja'Leah Williams had her fifth double-digit scoring game in six contests

Miami outscored VT, 30-18, in the paint





UP NEXT

The Canes finish their road swing Sunday at noon at No. 18/19 Notre Dame.