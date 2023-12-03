The victory marked head coach Katie Meier ’s 350th-career win at Miami, extending the Canes’ winning streak to seven games to start the 2023-24 season.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami took the lead and never relinquished it, with all active Canes (7-0) scoring in the first half alone in a commanding 87-43 win against NJIT (5-4), Sunday, Dec. 3 from the Watsco Center.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

Jaida Patrick scored six quick points to put the Canes up 12-6 through the game's first four minutes. Shayeann Day-Wilson pulled up from three to extend the lead to 17-8 through the first media timeout. Patrick made Miami’s second three of the game, putting Miami up double digits with her nine-first quarter points.

Miami’s defense and offensive rebounding overwhelmed NJIT early in the second frame. Ally Stedman converted a jumper after UM’s second offensive board in the possession. Lazaria Spearman did more work on the next trip down the court, scoring the basket and getting fouled for a 37-18 lead. The advantage expanded, breaking the 20-point marker towards the end of the half.

Day-Wilson connected on a pull-up jumper, followed by a three-pointer in transition to start the scoring for Miami in the second half. Latasha Lattimore made a tough bucket in the paint, and Stedman drained a three-pointer off a kick-out pass for a 60-36 advantage.

Up 25 through three frames, Miami hit cruise and stayed well in front. Lashae Dwyer got downhill for consecutive buckets, Stedman scored at the line, and Lemyah Hylton drained a three-pointer in transition to catalyze the scoring in the fourth.

NOTES

The Canes are 14-3 all-time against America East foes

Day-Wilson made her first start

Miami improved to 6-0 at home on the season

All nine active Canes scored at least a bucket in the first half alone. Patrick posted 12 points in the first half.

Coach Meier reached 350 career wins at Miami

Miami’s bench posted another game of over 30 combined points

UP NEXT

Miami stays home to host DePaul on Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

