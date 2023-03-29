CORAL GABLES, Fla. — There was magic in the air. Mark Light Magic.

Despite being down to their final out, the Miami Hurricanes believed.

With the wave of his bat, junior Zach Levenson delivered the biggest swing of his collegiate career.

Levenson launched a walk-off three-run homer to lift the 23rd-ranked Hurricanes to a 6-5 victory over the FIU Panthers Tuesday evening at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

“It was one of the greatest baseball moments I’ve ever been a part of,” Levenson said. “I’ve never had a walk-off home run in my life. That was probably the coolest thing ever.”

The Hurricanes’ hero almost didn’t even come up in the ninth.

FIU closer Cameron Knox tricked the first two Miami batters, promptly generating a strikeout and a flyout.

Sophomore Edgardo Villegas worked a walk on eight pitches and junior Yohandy Morales ripped a single into center to set the stage for Levenson.