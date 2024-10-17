Advertisement

Live Updates and Analysis on Miami's week eight game vs. Louisville

The University of Miami hires 7th president in its history

Miami DB is looking forward to the challenge against Louisville

Ten thoughts on Miami at the mid-season mark

Statistical comparison of Miami Vs. Louisville. Plus TV, Odds, and Info

Published Oct 17, 2024
2026 Rivals250 DB Jaelen Waters on flip watch?
John Garcia Jr.
A stock up performer during the 2024 season, Florida commitment Jaelen Waters just added an offer from Georgia as Miami and others push for a flip.

