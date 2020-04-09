4-star adds offer from Likens, plans visit: "They said I was a big target"
Monroe (NC) High School Class of 2022 WR Shaleak Knotts picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer April 7.“I got it at in the evening - I talked to coach (Rob) Likens and coach (Jorge) Baez, t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news