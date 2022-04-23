4-star Aguirre takes Saturday Cane visit: "It went perfect"
Fayetteville (Ga.) White Waters High School LB/STAR Raul Aguirre visited Miami in January, but back then the Canes didn’t have defensive coordinator Kevin Steele or linebackers coach Charlie Strong...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news