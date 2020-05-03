4-star commits to childhood dream school: "They've always had the best TEs"
4-star Frisco (Tex.) Independence High School TE Elijah Arroyo isn't a recruit who likes to openly share what he's thinking."He plays everything close to the vest," Arroyo's mother, Torri, told Can...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news