4-star Missouri DE: I'll take official visit to Miami in June or in fall
Platte City (Mo.) Platte County High School DE Chandavian Bradley recently named a top ten of Washington, Tennessee, USC, Oregon, Miami (Fla.), Florida State, LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M and Clemson.And...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news