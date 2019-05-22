4-star OL with offer has bond with Baker, looking to visit
New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton Senior High School OL Sedrick Van Pran added a Miami offer on May 15 - the Canes were his 27th offer.Yes, he has lots of options.But Van Pran says Miami will factor ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news