News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-22 11:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

4-star OL with offer has bond with Baker, looking to visit

Rhlu80x2izjokcty35je
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton Senior High School OL Sedrick Van Pran added a Miami offer on May 15 - the Canes were his 27th offer.Yes, he has lots of options.But Van Pran says Miami will factor ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}