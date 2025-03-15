Locked On Canes Podcast: Canes land elite corner, CFP bound?

Can the Miami Hurricanes football team make a surprising run to the College Football Playoff?

With recent commitments and strategic roster changes, the Hurricanes are poised for an exciting season.

This episode features insights from host Alex Donno and guest expert Larry Blustein, who discuss the impact of new recruits like Kenton Dopson III and the potential signing of J'vari Flowers. They explore how these additions and quarterback Carson Beck's integration into the team could reshape Miami's path to success.

The conversation also covers the team's defensive improvements and the strategic vision of coach Mario Cristobal.

Join the discussion to uncover how the Miami Hurricanes are gearing up for a potentially game-changing season.