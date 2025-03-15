Locked On Canes Podcast: Canes land elite corner, CFP bound?

Can the Miami Hurricanes football team make a surprising run to the College Football Playoff?
With recent commitments and strategic roster changes, the Hurricanes are poised for an exciting season.
This episode features insights from host Alex Donno and guest expert Larry Blustein, who discuss the impact of new recruits like Kenton Dopson III and the potential signing of J'vari Flowers. They explore how these additions and quarterback Carson Beck's integration into the team could reshape Miami's path to success.
The conversation also covers the team's defensive improvements and the strategic vision of coach Mario Cristobal.
Join the discussion to uncover how the Miami Hurricanes are gearing up for a potentially game-changing season.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook