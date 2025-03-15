Locked On Canes Podcast: Who will join the 2026 class next?

Clemson and Miami Hurricanes are locked in a fierce recruiting battle. The Hurricanes are eyeing top prospects to bolster their college football rosters.

Can Miami outmaneuver Clemson for these coveted recruits?

Host Alex Donno and recruiting expert Brian Smith as they dissect the intense competition between these powerhouse programs. They explore the recruitment of standout players like Canon Pickett and Javian Mallory and discuss the strategic moves by coaches Dabo Swinney and Mario Cristobal.

The episode also highlights the potential impact of recruits like Ryan Miret and Jaelen "Seatbelt" Waters on Miami's future success. Don't miss this insightful discussion on Miami's recruiting strategies and the future of its football program. Listen now for exclusive insights and expert analysis!